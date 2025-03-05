Former Broncos Cheerleader Poses Topless While Announcing Secret Wedding To Her Girlfriend

Former ICU nurse and Denver Broncos cheerleader turned reality TV star Gabby Windey is a married woman. She made the announcement on social media just hours before a topless photo shoot and interview discussing the secret marriage came out.

The 34-year-old, with appearances on The Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars under her belt, tied the knot in January with her girlfriend Robby Hoffman. They took a trip to Las Vegas as the wildfires broke out in Los Angeles.

"We had just evacuated from the fires. Literally cue Rihanna, 'We found love in a hopeless place,'" Windey told Cosmopolitan. "What better time to get married than right now? Because if the world is ending, we want to be with each other."

Everyone knows revealing a secret marriage isn’t complete without an interview and a photo shoot. Those are the bare minimum of what is required. If you want to do it right, you throw in some topless shots to tell the full story.

Windey wanted to do it right. She told her story, checked another box with a photo shoot, then added some topless poses because she wasn't going to be cheated. She wanted her story to get some attention.

Former Broncos cheerleader and The Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey is a married woman

"There’s a comfort that comes with knowing you want to be together forever. Having Robby in my corner and believing in me, she’s helped me so much in the two years we’ve been together. This is the person I want next to me my whole life. I wish it was just us two all the time," the reality star said of their marriage.

"We have the same cadence. I know it seems to people we’re so different, but it gels. We have the same core. I love her for her, and she loves me for me," Hoffman added.

There you have it, a script better than anything the producers of The Bachelorette could come up with. This one has it all. The former cheerleader finally falls in love, escapes tragic circumstances, then ties the knot in Vegas.

You can’t forget the topless photo shoot that ties it all together. Congratulations to the newlyweds.