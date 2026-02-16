From penis-gate to boob-gate, controversy isn’t new to the Winter Olympics.

Okay, forget the penis-gate Olympic controversy was probably the wrong choice of words. Don’t forget it. All penis PED rumors should be investigated and remembered appropriately. This one is no different.

I apologize for phrasing it that way. I'll do better. But the point remains that there's a story floating around that's being referred to by some as boob-gate. We need to get caught up on the ins and outs of that too.

I don’t want to head into another Olympics without such details and I know you don't either. The story involved former British alpine skier Chemmy Alcott, who is covering the Winter Olympics in Italy, and a chest plate.

The four-time Olympian was discussing penis-gate on The Sports Agents podcast with Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman when she brought up her experience during the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics.

"I went to Vancouver to race with broken ribs. The Team GB doctors were really worried, so they sent me off to get a synthetic chest plate fitted," Alcott explained.

"I happened to be wearing a Wonderbra that day, so I had this chest plate made which was quite a lot larger than my natural sizing. Then I tried to race in it, and they banned it because it didn't let air through for aerodynamics."

When Protective Gear Gets Flagged For Performance Concerns

She explained, "I was like, 'OK, but I've got these broken ribs and I don't want to get further injured.' So I've got this amazing chest plate that is ready for Lady Gaga in fancy dress!"

The officials ruled that the chest plate didn’t comply with the regulations, as Alcott mentioned, due to concerns over airflow. She then had to go without the added protection.

Airflow concerns were also at the heart of penis-gate. There were reports that ski jumpers had been injecting hyaluronic acid into their junk prior to being measured for their suits.

This extra fabric would create more surface area, allowing ski jumpers to stay in the air longer and fly further as the suit grabbed more air.

Chemmy Alcott was just trying to protect some broken ribs. She wasn’t looking for a synthetic chest plate and Wonderbra advantage.