Forget Hot Tub & Bikini Livestreams, A Twitch Streamer Livestreamed Her Home Birth

Ah, the miracle of childbirth. It's a special moment for a family when they welcome a new life into the world. Hopefully, dad is there and a few people the mother is close with, like as many as 50,000 people on the internet.

Why not? It's 2025 and over the years we've seen the rise of all kinds of livestreaming fads, from hot tubs and bikinis to people streaming themselves sleeping. So it's about time a Twitch streamer livestreams a home birth, isn’t it?

You don’t need to skip a day of streaming just to have a baby. Besides, it's the perfect way to promote yourself. Just ask the gaming influencer Fandy. Earlier this week, while many of us didn’t know who she was, she livestreamed herself giving birth on Twitch.

But don’t you dare, for a second, claim that, just because it's the perfect way to promote yourself, that that's what she was doing here. She wasn’t.

The eight-and-a-half-hour stream, which started on October 7, according to People, titled "Water Broke, Baby Time" was about giving back to her community that she's connected with regularly for a decade now.

"I live streamed my birth to my community I had been streaming to for 10 years," Fandy wrote on Twitter announcing the birth of daughter Luna Rose, who arrived at 2:45 am on October 8, with husband Bryan.

"I’m very grateful for the amount of people who tuned in to share the special moment with us, and incredibly grateful to my amazing friends who dropped everything that day to help support me through the whole thing!"

Twitch Streamer Fandy Livestreams Her Childbirth for Thousands to See

This was about documenting the birth process, the good, the bad and the ugly. It wasn’t about money for the two new parents or new subscribers. She made that clear further down in her announcement.

"Neither me nor Bryan asked for subs, made goals, or really even acknowledged bits (as much as we appreciate you guys)…we were busy. I’m not sure I even had alerts on. Ads were lowered to minimal levels like they always are and not raised," Fandy said.

"And seeing as how this isn’t going to be my everyday content, it wasn’t about building a new audience. She was not used for my personal gain, I was sharing something personal and in doing so making a memory I’ll never forget."

Can't a Twitch streamer/content creator share something personal without having to face accusations that they were doing it for money or to promote themselves? They were making memories. That's all.

Now for any of you sickos who didn’t tune in for the more than eight-hour stream, but still want to see the moment that made it a livestream of a home birth, here it is.

One last thing, this Twitch stream of the birth of her daughter has forever changed Fandy. Sadly, it marks the end of one of her multiple income streams. She has retired from OnlyFans.