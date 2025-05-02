Florida Woman Stops Bear Attack Using Very Unexpected Item: WATCH

A Florida woman used a very unusual item to stop a bear attack.

While some people foolishly think nature is a Disney movie, OutKick readers know that's simply not true at all.

The animal thunderdome is full of nightmare material, and bear attacks are right near the top of the list.

Florida Woman Uses Unexpected Item To Stop Bear Attack

Kristen Savage found herself in a dicey situation with a bear in Sanford, Fla., according to Fox 35 Orlando, and some quick thinking saved the day.

A bear protecting her cubs came after Savage and her dog, and a bag of cookies helped them escape to safety.

"I threw the bag at her, and she stopped for a minute, and she sniffed the cookies. As soon as she was distracted by the cookies, I ran," Savage told the outlet.

You can watch a news reporter breaking down the situation below.

Another classic animal thunderdome story, but with an unexpected twist. I guess you have to use whatever tools are at your disposal.

Personally, I don't like messing with nature unless I have a gun. If it's between wild animals or me, I can promise you I'm going to win.

However, you have to work with what you have, and Savage simply had a bag of cookies. It worked because it distracted the bear and opened a window to escape with her dog.

Now, would it work again? I have no idea, and I wouldn't recommend introducing food into a situation with a bear. However, it worked when Savage needed it to, and that's all that matters.

