Florida Woman Stops Bear Attack Using Very Unexpected Item: WATCH

Florida Woman Stops Bear Attack Using Very Unexpected Item

A Florida woman used a very unusual item to stop a bear attack.

While some people foolishly think nature is a Disney movie, OutKick readers know that's simply not true at all.

The animal thunderdome is full of nightmare material, and bear attacks are right near the top of the list.

A Florida woman had a very unexpected situation with a bear. (Credit: Getty Images Creatives) 

Florida Woman Uses Unexpected Item To Stop Bear Attack

Kristen Savage found herself in a dicey situation with a bear in Sanford, Fla., according to Fox 35 Orlando, and some quick thinking saved the day.

A bear protecting her cubs came after Savage and her dog, and a bag of cookies helped them escape to safety.

"I threw the bag at her, and she stopped for a minute, and she sniffed the cookies. As soon as she was distracted by the cookies, I ran," Savage told the outlet.

You can watch a news reporter breaking down the situation below. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Another classic animal thunderdome story, but with an unexpected twist. I guess you have to use whatever tools are at your disposal.

Personally, I don't like messing with nature unless I have a gun. If it's between wild animals or me, I can promise you I'm going to win.

However, you have to work with what you have, and Savage simply had a bag of cookies. It worked because it distracted the bear and opened a window to escape with her dog.

Now, would it work again? I have no idea, and I wouldn't recommend introducing food into a situation with a bear. However, it worked when Savage needed it to, and that's all that matters.

A Florida woman used a bag of cookies to stop a bear attack. (Credit: Getty Images Creatives)

What do you think of the situation? Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.