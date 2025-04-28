Hiker Tests Fate In Scary Altercation With Massive Bear, Is Lucky To Be Alive: WATCH

A hiker put on a masterclass of what to never do when out in nature.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a big fan of nature and animal thunderdome videos.

You never know what you're going to get, but one very popular trend is people acting like morons. That leads us to a truly mind-boggling video going viral.

Man tests fate with giant bear.

Whiskey Riff found a video from back in February of a hiker getting way too close to a bear in Glacier National Park in Montana.

Again, if you want a lesson in what not do, this video is about as good as it gets.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This dude is lucky to be alive and not torn to pieces. Grizzly bears are notoriously dangerous and violent. That's even truer when cubs are involved. They have the power and size to tear humans apart.

Why you would ever think handling one this way is smart is just beyond me. Furthermore, bear spray is better than nothing, but it's hardly a guaranteed tool to save your butt. You need significant firepower, and this guy didn't have it.

People in the comments also weren't impressed by what they watched unfold:

I’m normally not an advocate for guns, but I really wish the bear had one in this instance.

I never wanted to see somebody get eaten by a bear so much in my entire life

Just walk away. You had 20 mins to leave

Why wouldn’t he just be quiet and walk away? Why is he walking towards it raising his voice and provoking the bear. I’m honestly team bear.

Anyone else rooting for the bear? lol Zero survival instincts on this one. Absolutely horrifying taking children into situations like this and not knowing what you are doing. Let me just put myself right between a momma grizzly and her cubs. Also stop harassing the bear trying to get food for her and her cubs. She isn’t vegan like you. Assuming from your voice of course.

Most annoying bear encounter I’ve ever seen. Calling the bear a p&$$y while you’re screeching, shaking uncontrollably, and pointing bear apart at it when items 50 yards away?

Feel like you did everything you could to get eaten

This is the first video where I was rooting for the Bear to eat the human.

Dude has the self preservation of an avocado

Survival skill: -100

Hey man… get those T levels checked out.

Here's some free advice for everyone reading this. Don't provoke or mess with nature in this fashion. That advice might, honestly, save your life.

If you see a massive grizzly bear in your general area, get the hell out of there as quietly as you can. The odds the bear will come after you for no reason are pretty low.

The odds of it attacking if it feels provoked or in danger are very high.

Make much smarter decisions. It's insane that it even needs to be said. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.