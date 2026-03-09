Florida Police Call Fake News On Ridiculous Viral Dolphin Kidnapping Story

This Florida man story, as believable to some as it is, isn't true.

No, a Florida man wasn't arrested last week after being found sunburned and disoriented on Sanibel Causeway claiming that he had been kidnapped by dolphins and forced to build an underwater city.

Shocking, I know, but this viral story is fake news. Don't take my word or that of anyone with a functional brain. The Lee County Sheriff's Office, not to say that they don't have functional brains, confirmed it never happened.

The viral post appears to have originated from a Facebook page called The Dude Humor Report, which has the following disclaimer: "This page features satire and parody stories that are exaggerated, developing fictional — created for entertainment purposes only."

The post includes a mugshot with "Lee County Sheriff" on it, which is why they responded to it. The post said that, according to a police report, a 33-year-old man was found barefoot and severely sunburned.

He was wearing only swimming trunks and told deputies "he had been ‘taken against his will by a pod of dolphins 3 days ago’ and forced to work on what he called ‘an underwater construction project.’"

Welcome To The Future We Were Promised, No Flying Cars, But We Do Have Viral Dolphin Conspiracies

Now you can see why there was some confusion for those who didn’t notice the page's disclaimer or who saw the report being spread by other social media accounts, which also happened.

A dolphin kidnapping for an underwater construction project has Florida written all over it. If you're largely checked out and have given over all of your ability to think to the device in the palm of your hand.

Seriously, for anyone who thought this was an actual story, please hand over the keys to the internet. You cannot be trusted to navigate the online world.

Gulf Coast News reached out to the Lee County Sheriff's Office for confirmation of its ridiculousness, and it appears that there was enough of an interest that the sheriff's office decided to address it on Facebook.

"While living in Lee County is paradise - we can 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 confirm the underwater real estate market has not been tapped into...yet," they wrote.

"We checked with our newly implemented Underwater Construction Investigation Team and learned the dolphins of our oceans 𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘆 any involvement. 𝗗𝗜𝗦𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗜𝗠𝗘𝗥: 𝘕𝘰 𝘥𝘰𝘭𝘱𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘰𝘳."

Welcome to the advanced society we were promised as children. We still don’t have flying cars or anything remotely close to it, but our utopia includes viral stories of fake dolphin kidnappings.

You know what I have to say about that? Flying cars are overrated anyway.