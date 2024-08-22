Mom Joins Wild Bus Stop Fight Involving High School Students

Summer break is over or close to it in most of the country. The buses are out, the kids are back in the classroom, and fighting at the bus stop has made its return as well.

A bus stop fight in Florida between a couple of high school students took a turn when the mother of one of the girls got involved. She wasn't there to break the fight up, she was there to jump in if need be.

34-year-old Kathryn Stephanopoulos was evidently home in the middle of the afternoon and couldn’t find anything better to do. Her daughter told her about the fight, and she showed up ready for action.

The two high school girls, who were reportedly friends at one point, had agreed to settle some summer beef when they got off the bus on August 14. Mom stood back and watched the two girls argue.

As soon as things turned physical, mom jumped into action and started wrestling with the girl who was fighting her daughter. She eventually got the girl in a headlock and the two fell to the pavement.

Fists continue to fly as a male student steps in to try to separate the mom and her daughter's former friend. He then ends up engaged in a fight with the daughter.

There are two fights taking place and plenty more action to come. Fists fly a couple more times before everyone has had enough and mom and daughter get in their car and drive away.

Mom was eventually arrested for her role in the bus stop fight

That was the end of the fight, but not the end of the story. The fight prompted an investigation which led to Stephanopolous' arrest, according to FOX 35. She was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and released after posting $1,000 bond.

According to the affidavit, "It should be noted that Kathryn expressed her regret and embarrassment about the entire incident."

Sheriff Rick Staly weighed in on the altercation. He said, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal, "Instead of deescalating the situation, we have a mother who joined in the fray, setting a bad example for her child and those at the bus stop."

"She certainly won’t receive mother of the year with her actions. Parents need to set the example and not be part of the problem. Luckily no one was seriously injured, but now a mother is facing serious charges for losing control of her temper."

Now I don't know who he is declaring such a thing. Is he a member of the board that determines who is awarded mother of the year? If not, he shouldn’t be going around adding such commentary.

Give us the facts, Rick. Who will or won't win mother of the year is not one of those facts.