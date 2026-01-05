Florida Man Wearing A Red Lace Bra & G-String Caught Packing A Gun Under Silicone Breasts

A quick stop at a construction site for a Florida man who claims he was on his way to a costume party last month seemed like a good idea. Maybe it was before Polk County deputies noticed he was sitting there in a vehicle by himself.

For all we know, he could have been making some final adjustments to the red lace bra and G-string he was wearing. It's not out of the realm of possibility either that he was putting the prosthetic silicone breasts he was also wearing in place.

Nobody wants to get caught in the driveway outside a costume party, if indeed there actually was one, getting ready. That's a well known fact. We now know, thanks to 39-year-old Matthew Zaccarino, that there are worse places to get caught getting dressed.

He found himself getting arrested and ending up in one of Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd's morning briefings. Deputies initially noticed his red lace bra with silicone breasts before discovering that he was going all in on the look.

"Then, we notice he is wearing a G-string, showing off the boys. You know what I mean?" Sheriff Judd said, reports FOX 13.

The Florida Man Was Packing More Than A Bra And G-String

The bra, fake breasts and G-string getup, even with the boys being shown off, was the least of deputies' concerns. It turns out, Zaccarino was also packing a gun under the silicone additions.

Who knows why? But it serves as a reminder that even what seems like a guy harmlessly hanging out at a construction site in his bra and G-string can be a dangerous situation if things take a wrong turn.

According to Sheriff Judd, Zaccarino stopped talking when he was asked where this costume party he was on his way to was taking place.

"Can you imagine? He’s mad at us for trying to find out why he’s wearing lace bras with guns and G-strings or G-somethings," Judd said. "It was ugly. It was so ugly."

For his troubles, the Florida man was charged with armed trespassing with a firearm. He was also hit with loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence charges.

Let's hope he learned a lesson here and the next time he feels the need to do some construction site crossdressing, he leaves the gun at home. Packing the fake boobs and his junk into a G-string is plenty.