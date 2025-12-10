Florida Sheriff Gives Electric Press Conference After Arresting Eight Youths For Stupid Crime: WATCH

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd continues to prove he's a national treasure.

Florida is a no-nonsense state. Governor Ron DeSantis and law enforcement agencies across the state have made it crystal clear that there is no safe refuge in Florida for criminals.

Judd is right at the top of the list of the best sheriffs in America. You mess around, you will find out under his watch.

That includes youths who want to rob stores blind.

Sheriff Grady Judd gives electric press conference after youths arrested.

Judd gave a press conference Monday on the arrests of eight youths allegedly responsible for stealing more than $2,000 worth of goods from a Dick’s Sporting Goods. The kids from Pennsylvania were in Florida for a football game. Instead of focusing on the gridiron, they allegedly decided to turn into nasty little criminals, and got an immediate introduction to the cops and handcuffs. The alleged criminals, ages 14 to 15, now face felony retail theft charges.

In classic Grady fashion, he torched the kids and completely eviscerated the team's coach for allegedly asking the kids to just be cut loose and berating the officers.

Judd said the following, in part, when addressing the press:

"So, when we notified the coach, who is responsible for them, you would think he would be interested in holding them accountable and responsible. Instead, he goes to the deputies and begs them not to take these young men into custody. 'Oh don't arrest them. Drop the charges. Let them go.'...And then when it was evident that they were going to be arrested, then the coach says, ‘Don’t you guys have anything better to do? What are all these deputies doing here? Don’t you have anything better to do than arrest these kids?’ Listen, I don’t know how you do things in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but in Polk County, Florida, we lock you up for stealing, for being a thief."

You can watch his full comments in the video below. It might be the best video you see all day.

I might not live in Florida, but I sure would like to go down there to vote for Grady Judd. We need more of this in America.

There are many reasons why people flock to Florida. The weather is a top reason. Another is that it's a state where the citizens know the cops have the backs of law-abiding citizens.

Walking into a store and robbing it without consequences might work in NYC or parts of California. It damn sure doesn't work in Florida, and definitely not in Polk County under Grady Judd's watch.

Let's also remember this all-time epic moment from Sheriff Judd. He straight up told people to arm themselves and to shoot bad guys "a lot" if it's necessary.

Never change, Sheriff Grady.