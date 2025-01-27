Man Arrested For Alleged Trump Threat Is Reportedly A Drag Queen ‘Big Momma’ Who Is Friends With Casey Anthony

It's official, we're a week into Donald Trump's second term as president and the meltdowns are taking place at an unbelievable pace.

You've got folks who cut their own bangs issuing warnings to the Make America Great Again crowd about eating at Mexican restaurants, even the beloved Taco Bell.

Then we have Selena Gomez posting, and deleting, a self-serving video of her crying about her "people being attacked." Evidently her people are illegal immigrants here breaking the law.

In the clip, the multimillionaire said she wished she could do something, but that she didn’t know what to do. Here's an idea. How about you open up the doors to your mansion?

Then there are folks like Shannon Depararro Atkins of West Palm Beach, Florida, who are allegedly calling for the assassination of Trump on social media. He was charged with felony intimidation, drug possession and smuggling contraband in a county detention center.

Man who allegedly called for Trump's assassination is friends with Casey Anthony

According to the NY Post, he's not just any Florida man making alleged threats on social media, the 46-year-old is a well-known drag queen who is friends with Casey Anthony.

Yes, that Casey Anthony. Atkins, also known by his drag name "Big Momma," regularly hangs out with his infamous friend. The Post has a picture of the two hanging out before, according to the outlet, they scrubbed their social media accounts.

"Yes, they are friends. She always said that he was really funny and she liked to hang around him because he made her laugh so much," a friend of Anthony's who reportedly confirmed the friendship said.

"She doesn’t like Trump either, but I don’t think their friendship is based on that. I think they just have similar senses of humor."

The drag queen who owns a bakery allegedly wrote on Facebook, the day before Trump's inauguration, Jan. 19, "America needs one good bullet to be saved."

That was one of several alleged social media posts by "Big Momma" on different platforms referencing the assassination of the president.

What a start to the second term for Donald Trump.

The crazed bang cutters, celebrity narcissists, and the drag queens with interesting friends have all melted down already. Talk about coming out of the gate hot.