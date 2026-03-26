WATCH: Drunk Florida Man Crashes Mustang Onto Airport Tarmac, Tries Stealing Plane

It looked like something straight out of a 'Grand Theft Auto' game

Since we all live in the age of the internet, it's nothing new to see a crazy video on our social media feeds.

However, the clip of the drunk guy going full Grand Theft Auto at a Florida airport managed to get me to stop dead in my tracks.

According to Fox 35 Orlando, the Volusia County Sheriff's office said that at approximately 4:20 PM local time on Wednesday, a blue Ford Mustang crashed through a security gate at Daytona Beach International Airport.

That's not good, but it didn't stop there.

The car continued onto the tarmac and nearly hit a taxiing plane that belonged to the nearby Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University.

And, once again, it didn't stop there.

The driver then hopped out of his car and tried to enter the moving, occupied aircraft.

All of this was caught on camera.

Obviously, he wasn't able to gain access to that moving plane, so he ran to another part of the airport and tried to hop in one that was a bit more stationary.

I mean, that's something we've all done in Grand Theft Auto — you mow down a security gate with your car to steal a plane; oldest trick in the book — but seeing someone do that for real is just wild.

READ: CALIFORNIA MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR BREAKING INTO WOMAN'S HOME, SUCKING HER TOES WHILE SHE SLEPT

I'd say this is what happens when they keep delaying GTA VI, but that's not what caused this bit of outright mayhem.

Police arrested 58-year-old Bryan J. Parker, who informed deputies that he was "intoxicated on alcohol and drugs," and didn't remember what had happened.

I think we all could've done the math on that one.

I mean, chalk one crazy decision up to an accident or even just bad judgment, but when you start stringing them together as Parker did, you usually had a little help.

Parker has been booked on a slew of charges, including aircraft piracy, DUI with damage, two counts of indecent exposure, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, and more.

