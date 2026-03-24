California Man Sentenced For Breaking Into A Woman's Home & Licking Her Toes While She Slept

A California man is going to have several years behind bars to think about his decision to stalk a woman then break into her home to bite and lick her feet while she slept.

Christian Solorio, 28, was caught in the act by the woman the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office said he became obsessed with after seeing her at work in February 2025, reports the NY Post.

"Solorio would show up at her work multiple times a day and loiter outside of her work to contact her when she left. Solorio asked the victim out several times and sent her a letter where he stated he wanted to take her to Mexico," the DA's office said. "This harassment went on for several weeks."

By May, he was sleeping in his car outside her home tracking the movement of other family members. That led to the morning of the incident, when he waited until her father left, then snuck into her bedroom.

That's when he earned his trip to prison by biting and licking her toes while she slept. After her creepy wake-up call, she managed to calmly talk with him until her family showed up and police were called.

The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office reports that Solorio pleaded no contest to felony stalking and assault with intent to commit a sex offense. He was handed the maximum possible sentence.

The toe-licking creep will be calling state prison home for the next six years and eight months, assuming he serves all of his sentence.

"I’m glad the victim came forward, and the Sheriff’s Office did a really good job tracking him down and getting him into custody," the Deputy District Attorney Vita Palazuelos said.

"Unfortunately, the maximum sentence for this charge is only six years."

Solorio is also facing federal charges related to his alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Quite the range for this guy. Maybe he'll get some additional time behind bars after all.