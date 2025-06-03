Man Arrested For Breaking Into Woman's Home & Licking Her Toes While She Slept

A California man was arrested last month after a woman accused him of one of the most bizarre breaking and entering encounters of all-time. She said she woke up to the man biting and licking her toes.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at around 12:20 am on May 21, reports FOX 40. The call was for a reported intruder inside a residence.

By the time deputies had arrived on the scene, the intruder had fled. He allegedly entered the woman's home while she was sleeping and assaulted her by biting and licking her toes.

He then attempted to get into bed with her. She reportedly pushed the creep off and called 911. An investigation by deputies revealed that the suspect, 27-year-old Cristian Alejandro Solorio Anguiano, had been stalking the woman for months.

He had allegedly been showing up at her work since as early as February of this year. Anguiano's alleged behavior, as is quite evident by his arrest, had been escalating despite multiple confrontations with store employees.

The alleged suspect returned to the scene of the toe-licking crime and was arrested

Prior to the bizarre, and alleged, toe-licking incident, he had started following her home and even started sleeping in his vehicle outside her residence, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

The SCSO reports that he was also observed watching family members depart the residence and checking doors to gain access.

Deputies used the victim's statements as well as video surveillance evidence to identify Anguiano as the suspect. A day after they were called, they arrested the suspect.

Not surprisingly, as many accused toe lickers and alleged perpetrators of other crimes do, he returned to the vicinity of the crime and was taken into custody near the victim's residence.

He was booked into the county jail on charges of alleged burglary, stalking, sexual battery, and assault with intent to commit a felony. His bail was set at $325,000.