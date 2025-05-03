Florida Man Banned From Disney World After Trying To Sneak In Cocaine Because He Was 'Stressed From Work'

Disney World runs a tight ship, so they sometimes won't let you bring certain things into the park. At times, it can be tough to tell what is or isn't going to get confiscated by security, but one thing is certain: Cocaine is prohibited in the park.

One Florida man either forgot this or thought he could get around it by allegedly cramming his wallet full of booger sugar.

According to People, in late March, 44-year-old Dustin Lee Wallace was with his son outside the gates of the Magic Kingdom and started going through one of the security checkpoints.

The arrest affidavit, the magazine reports, included a statement from Disney security that the screening process led to Wallace's back pocket getting flagged.

That's usually not a big deal. Park visitors often forget about the gum wrapper or glasses case with a metal hinge inside their pocket or backpack.

Although if you've got some coke crammed in your wallet in one of your pockets, the sweat might start beading on your forehead.

Security asked Wallace to empty his pocket, and that's when a "bulky" wallet was discovered."

Hey, George Costanza had a bulky wallet and there was nothing in there you couldn't take into a theme park.

Well, security cracked Wallace's wallet open and allegedly found a bag with a white, powdery substance.

After a field test confirmed that the substance was cocaine, Orange County Sheriffs' Deputies were called to the scene and took a statement from Wallace, who said he had been using cocaine for a month to deal with stress from work, and allegedly told authorities that he had put cocaine in his wallet.

Deputies took Wallace into custody and booked him in jail. Disney banned him from all of their parks and properties.

Good on the Disney security staff for making this stop, because there are already enough kids running around hopped up on sugar.

The last thing they need is coked-up adults.