Man Arrested For Causing A Disturbance Outside Of Applebee's While Wearing A Pink Thong, Pink Wig & Fake Boobs

A man, who police say was intoxicated and wearing a pink wig, pink thong and fake boobs, was arrested last weekend for causing a public disturbance outside an Applebee's.

Guess the state!

If you guessed Florida, you either know a Florida man story when you see one or you read ahead. To be fair to native Floridians, this guy previously resided in the state that I live in.

To be fair to me, I'm not originally from North Carolina either. I also would never be caught wandering around in an Applebee's parking lot.

Now that we have that somewhat cleared up, let's get back to 49-year-old Daniel Ciriello's night in the family restaurant's parking lot. The Smoking Gun reports that he was stumbling around attempting to enter a vehicle that did not belong to him.

The responding officers added that he was so intoxicated he couldn’t answer simple questions "such as where he was, where he came from, and what state he was in."

This Florida man is a dress-up and go-out kind of guy

It turns out, according to The Smoking Gun, that he lives in an apartment complex close to the Applebee’s. How he ended up in the parking lot trying to get into someone else's car is anyone's guess.

He ended up in Florida after his 22-year marriage came to an end in North Carolina in 2023. Ciriello's performance earned him a trip to jail where he was given an orange jumpsuit in exchange for his pink wig, pink thong and fake boobs.

He was booked into the county jail for disorderly intoxication and released on Saturday after spending the night in jail. He pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge and was ordered to pay $570.

And here you thought you had an interesting Friday night.

Enjoying a few adult beverages and falling asleep on the couch at 9:30 while Dateline is on doesn’t count as an interesting night. It has nothing on getting all dressed up for a parking lot adventure, that's for sure.