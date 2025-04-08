Florida Man Did What Anyone Would Do When Denied A Job Interview, He Tossed Bottles Of Pee At Employees

A door distributor in Saint Petersburg, Florida appears to have made the right call when they denied a job interview to a man with an extensive criminal history. As far as not being cut out for the job is concerned.

The folks at Doors Molding And More had no idea that 51-year-old John Connaughton was going to respond to the interview denial by filling up multiple bottles with pee and then throwing the bottles into their business.

Although there's an argument to be made that they should have seen that response coming. Who hasn’t had a "fill bottles with pee and throw them" plan ready to go should they ask for and not receive a job interview?

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

This oversight resulted in urine being splashed on merchandise inside the business as well as on the bare legs of one of the employees, reports News Channel 8. The estimated value of the merchandise that came in contact with the urine is $1,000.

There's no dollar amount listed for the trauma to the employee inflicted by allegedly having a lunatic's pee come in contact with their bare legs. One would hope they were at least given the rest of the day off with pay.

Tossing pee-filled bottles around earned this guy a trip to jail

The Pinellas County affidavit says Connaughton was charged with felony battery and criminal mischief for his urine-soaked meltdown. He added an aggravated assault charge as he fled on foot.

He's accused of threatening to hit someone with a skateboard by raising it over his head as if to strike them with it after they chased after him while he was fleeing. You probably want to let the guy tossing urine around go and let the authorities deal with him.

News Channel 8 adds that, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Connaughton is also a registered sex offender.

I could be wrong here, but I don’t think any of this is going to help land this guy a job interview.