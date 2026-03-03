Florida Cop Caught Putting In Overtime At The Home Of His Female Boss Turned Girlfriend Instead Of On The Job

A Florida cop was arrested and hit with multiple charges after allegedly logging more than 200 hours of overtime that he didn’t work and getting paid over $14,000 for those hours.

Instead of working the overtime, officer Christian Madsen of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was putting in at least some of that time at his boss turned girlfriend's home.

That's an unfortunate discovery that was made investigating his alleged overtime fraud. Madsen was suspended following his arrest on Feb. 12. His boss/girlfriend, Patrol Support Division Chief Jaime Eason, resigned.

That's not the lead up to Valentine's Day he was hoping for.

I don’t think flowers and chocolate-covered strawberries are enough to smooth things over, especially when she doesn’t appear to have been aware of the overtime scheme.

The overtime payments in question were between Dec. 1, 2025, and Feb. 7, 2026. They were supposed to be for working state grant-funded traffic deployments under the Pedestrian Bicycle Safety Grant, reports The Sun, and not for banging your girlfriend.

An honest mistake? Not according to Sheriff T.K. Waters.

Jacksonville Officer Charged In Overtime Scheme, Supervisor Resigns

Although he did point out that Eason wasn’t the one who signed off on Madsen's overtime and that there was no evidence that she was aware that he was getting paid to hang out with her.

"I’m very disappointed. I mean, she knows that. We talked. I’m very disappointed, but at the same time business goes on. We have to take care of business," Sheriff Waters said, reports WFOX.

"After a long conversation in my office, she made the decision to resign her appointment and now there’s an administrative process in place. That I won’t discuss great details."

The charges against Madsen, who the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office hopes to fire, are one count of Grand Theft, one count of Organized Fraud, and one count of Official Misconduct. They're all third-degree felonies.

The 11-year veteran didn’t just land himself in hot water, he took his girlfriend down with him. Another example of how love can get messy at times.

Here's Sheriff Waters announcing the arrest of one of his officers. You can almost see it on his face. He didn’t want to have to do this. He didn’t want to turn a love story upside down.

He wasn’t given a choice.