Florida Cop Watching Porn On His Phone Slammed Into The Back Of A Car Stopped For A School Bus

A Florida cop resigned after an internal affairs investigation was conducted into an accident he had in his patrol car. A former Lake County Sheriff's Office deputy rear-ended a car that was stopped for a school bus back in November.

Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Tristan Macomber's first story immediately after the crash was that his brakes locked up after the car in front of him stopped for the bus. That wasn’t the truth, according to investigators.

When the bodycam footage showed that he was distracted with his cell phone in his hand before the crash, he said that he was scrolling through text messages from a group chat with other deputies. That, too, wasn’t entirely the truth.

The video from Macomber's bodycam shows the moments before the accident. He's driving down the road before he's seen quickly putting his phone down. Then his airbag is deployed.

As the video continues, the deputy is seen picking his phone up then making his way to check on the driver he just slammed into. While checking on her, he tells the woman that his brakes locked up. That was his initial story until he eventually admitted that he was lying.

The former deputy eventually confessed to what he was actually doing behind the wheel prior to the accident

The brakes were fine. He later told investigators, according to the internal affairs report, that "he was looking at pornographic material on his personal phone just before the vehicle crash."

That's not the ending he was hoping for. I'm not sure what exactly he was expecting here. It doesn’t seem ideal, for both driving and other purposes, to be watching porn on your phone while driving down the road.

Whatever the actual plan was, I can guarantee it wasn’t to rear-end a car stopped for a school bus. Macomber reportedly resigned rather than face a possible termination. He received three violations of the sheriff's office's policy as a result of the accident.

One for lying about the incident, one for using an electronic device for prohibited content, and one for not wearing a seatbelt during the accident, which investigators say there is substantial evidence to support.

FOX 35 reports that it's not clear whether the former deputy will face charges. The Florida Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

Another tale of porn behind the wheel gone wrong. Save those viewing habits for another time and place. It's better for all involved.