Canadian Man Gets Pulled Over For Watching Porn While Driving

Police in Ottawa pulled a driver over on the highway last week for "WPWD," more commonly known as watching porn while driving. It's not as prevalent as other forms of distracted driving, but just as dangerous, if not slightly more dangerous in some instances.

The Ontario Provincial Police said that officers pulled a driver over last Monday after spotting him using his cell phone to watch porn behind the wheel. This guy's lack of self-control resulted in a fine as well as demerit points on his license.

The OPP released a statement on the arrest, along with a picture of the driver's setup. He had his phone skillfully placed in front of his speedometer in a failed attempt to hide what he was really up to as he made his way from point A to point B.

Get your mind out of the gutter. I'm talking about the actual trip he was on. Not what his apparent overwhelming urges had him doing behind the wheel.

The OPP wrote, "This driver was stopped on #HWY417 in @ottawacity by a #OPPTIME member yesterday. The driver was observed watching a pornographic film while driving, which cost him $615 and 3 demerit points. Driving requires your full attention. Leave the phone alone, wait until you get home."

Don't be like this guy, we don’t need any zip it or ticket campaigns to put an end to WPWD

That goes for the classroom as well. You wouldn’t think that a message like that needs to be passed along, but obviously it does. The "wait until you get home" part is a struggle for some.

The fine of just $615 Canadian dollars or roughly $435 in US dollars and demerit points left this guy's fellow Canadians with questions. Some less playful than others.

"Let me get this straight…this dude was pulled over for watching…his phone…while driving, and he didn’t even turn it off by the time the officer arrived at his window? He was STILL watching? Lmao," one asked, reports NOW Toronto.

"Absolutely disgusting. Hate seeing people text and drive, let alone doing this. Be better people," another added.

"Too lenient as usual. Take the assholes license away ffs," a third said.

Who knew in the year 2024 that we would advance as people to the point that some of us are being pulled over for watching porn behind the wheel of their car? What a time to be alive.