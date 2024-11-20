Florida High School Football Coach Allegedly Caught Watching Porn In Front Of Student In A Classroom

The classroom is a place for students to learn and, on occasion, the location where school employees are caught on camera not setting a very good example for young impressionable minds.

The championship winning head football coach at Miami Jackson Senior High School is the latest to face such allegations. A video taken by a student allegedly shows head football coach Max Edwards watching porn on a school computer in full view of at least the student who recorded the video.

The video appears to show him sitting in a corner on a school computer with his back to the student with the screen and whatever he was watching at the time in full view. An absurd setting in this day and age. For starters, why isn’t porn blocked on school computers?

A Miami-Dade School District spokesperson confirmed to CBS News Miami that Edwards has been removed from the school after the video came to light. There has also been an investigation launched into the matter.

"Miami-Dade Public Schools is disturbed by the allegation made regarding concerning behavior involving an employee at Miami Jackson Senior High School," a district spokesperson said about the incident. "The individual has been removed from the school site pending the outcome of an investigation."

Investigation into football coach's alleged porn watching is ongoing

It's not clear if there will be any criminal charges that will come about following the alleged porn watching in front of students.

The investigation into the matter is underway and the school district will determine the next course of action based on the findings.

Edwards is reportedly a prominent figure on the Miami-Dade high school football scene.

Prior to coaching at Miami Jackson and allegedly inappropriately using a school computer, he spent a decade at Miami Northwestern Senior High School coaching football.

This isn’t how anyone wants to see the football coach go out, but you can't allegedly watch porn in the classroom. It can't happen. There are very few options when it does.