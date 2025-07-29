Police Body Camera Footage From Florida Boat Cops Is Outrageous To Watch: VIDEOS

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission polices the waters in the state.

I might have successfully found the most entertaining content on YouTube.

As we all know, there is a ton of wild content on YouTube. You can find just about anything you want from interviews, to movie trailers to news reports and just general fun stuff.

Among the best content is always police body camera footage. It turns out body cams revealed that there are a lot of idiots out there.

The viral interactions rarely fail to impress, and that includes officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Florida boat police body camera footage is wild.

I recently discovered the YouTube page Donny Rapture, and I hope you have a lot of free time because once you go down this rabbit hole, you're not coming back out for a long time.

The page documents officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission boarding boats to find drunk operators, people breaking the law and people who might be in danger.

You think regular body camera footage is nuts? Wait until you see what goes down on the water. Grab a snack and a drink, smash play on the videos below and let me know your thoughts

Absolute cinema. I guess people really do act a bit differently once they're on a boat - in good and bad ways. Some individuals, I guess, just aren't made for the lifestyle of the high seas.

Also, I've tried the intoxication test for boaters probably six times at this point while 100% sober, and I still don't believe I've passed it once.

How is anyone - sober or hammered - supposed to be able to do all those tasks and remember it all? It almost seems like it's designed to make sure there's a 100% chance you fail.

Stay safe on the water