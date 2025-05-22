Baby Shower Turns Into A Wild Street Brawl Complete With Gunshots & Cops With Tasers

Is there a better way to top off a strip mall baby shower near a tattoo shop than with a wild street brawl that includes gunfire and cops with tasers? Not in Fort Lauderdale there isn't.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, a chaotic scene with a large crowd of people broke out around 7:30 pm on Sunday near a banquet hall at the Town Center Plaza. A baby shower had taken place at that banquet hall prior to the brawl.

As you've likely heard a million times by now, what's a baby shower without a brawl? The answer is, obviously, boring.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Honestly, what's the point of even getting out of bed if you're just going to sit around and hand gifts to a pregnant lady, then go home? Let's make sure the trip is worth it.

From the looks of it, these folks made the most of the baby shower.

There was gunfire reported, a ton of cops on the scene, a taser or two pulled out by officers, and pepper spray deployed for good measure.

Sometimes a brawl breaks out after a baby shower at a local strip mall

How the fight started is anyone's guess. There don’t seem to be any details about what led the baby shower to turn into a wild brawl.

A business owner in the strip mall saw the baby shower when he closed up shop on Sunday night and didn’t think anything of it.

On Monday morning, he noticed bullet holes in two of his cars. Nicolas Toussaint told CBS News, "When I was coming yesterday morning, I saw both cars had shots."

He added, "That was a baby shower so I don't think they have to be that fight on a baby shower that shouldn't. Good thing is, it's not me. Think about if you have somebody inside that car."

According to the Fort Lauderdale police, all of that led to two men being issued a notice to appear in court. They were given notices for disorderly conduct and then released.

That will without a doubt prevent another baby shower street brawl.