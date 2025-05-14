Five Women Charged With Prostitution In Massage Parlor Raid That Recovered $600k Crammed In A Teddy Bear

Guess what a New Jersey massage parlor raided last week by police was being investigated for. If you guessed prostitution and money laundering, this isn’t your first New Jersey massage parlor raid.

Also, you win a prize, but not that teddy bear. That particular teddy bear is crammed full of cash and is now evidence. The old "stuff the teddy bear full of hundreds of thousands of dollars trick" didn’t work. Not this time.

The Edison Police Department’s Vice Unit's yearlong undercover investigation resulted in the township's largest asset seizure, reports NJ.com. They recovered more than $750,000 during the raid.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

That kind of haul is a good way to keep the questions about why the investigation into the suspected prostitution at the massage parlor took a year to complete from being asked.

The Bliss Spa and the home of the spa's manager, 47-year-old Daniela Diienno, were targeted by the authorities. Police said they recovered $650,000, with most of it sewn into a teddy bear.

They also recovered a 2025 Tesla Model Y, a Rolex and a Cartier watch.

Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan added that there were additional funds, reports NJ.com, seized from Diienno’s bank accounts. That put the total at $754,373. Again, that's how you keep those questions about why the investigation took a year quiet.

You're not allowed to turn New Jersey massage parlors into teddy bear cash-cramming prostitution organizations

Diienno was reportedly charged with first-degree money laundering, second-degree promoting organized street crime, third-degree promoting prostitution and fourth-degree maintaining a house of prostitution.

There were four other women from New Jersey and New York in the 26 to 45-year-old age range who were all charged with engaging in or soliciting prostitution.

"This operation is a direct result of the commitment and coordination between departments and agencies that have worked tirelessly to dismantle organized criminal enterprises operating under the guise of legitimate business," Bryan said in a statement.

"The amount of cash seized and the elaborate concealment methods used show just how sophisticated and profitable these illegal operations can be."

Exactly. This couldn’t have been wrapped up in a couple of months. You need to be thorough in order to take these kinds of businesses down. The hard work in this case paid off.