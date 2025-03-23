Fishermen Reel In Enormous Great White Shark In Outer Banks: WATCH

It wasn't your ordinary day in the Outer Banks. Two North Carolina fishermen got the thrill of a lifetime earlier this month when they reeled in a massive Great White Shark that weighed more than 1,000 pounds.

Luke Beard and Jason Rosenfeld were fishing off the beach on Hatteras Island on March 15 when they hooked the 12- to 13-foot apex predator.

"I set hook on the fish, and it just felt different," Beard told WTKR. "I’m still on cloud nine. I mean, I probably will be for the rest of my life."

The two friends have been fishing for decades, but even the most experienced of anglers need a hand — or several — to reel in a Great White. Beard and Rosenfeld recruited the help of five other men on the beach to help pull in the shark. The fight lasted about 35 minutes.

"I've been dreaming of this day for most of my life!" Beard wrote in a post on Facebook. "This is the first big land-based Great White in Hatteras island history! Thank you to all of my friends involved with this catch! White sharks are mysterious and beautiful animals."

Fortunately for us, the wild event was caught on video.

Because keeping a Great White Shark is illegal in the United States under the Marine Mammal Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act, the fishermen sent their prized catch back into the ocean where it belongs.

"We released this fish as fast as possible," Beard wrote on social media. "She swam off perfectly, super green."

So the shark was unharmed. Beard, on the other hand, got a nasty leg rash from the ordeal, according to his Facebook page.

"Totally worth it!" he said.

