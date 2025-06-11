Finally Someone Is Getting Serious About Finding Bigfoot As Cannabis Dispensary Offers Discount For Proof

Bigfoot's days as the hide-and-seek champion are coming to an end. And a Michigan cannabis dispensary is who we have to thank for that.

Finally, someone is serious about getting some Bigfoot evidence and is putting their money where their mouth is by offering up a discount at their shop.

Now, we're talking.

This desire for evidence, and maybe just a little free advertising, started after a father and son reported a close encounter during a fishing trip in Monroe, Michigan back in May.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

They were walking along a creek when a huge thud and rustling from some trees got their attention. That's when they say they saw the Bigfoot.

The father said, "A big heavy animal hit the ground and crouched and start moving towards me through brush. My dog fired off from the right of me toward the creature."

Unfortunately, the animal got away without a single piece of evidence being recovered. A phone with a camera in every pocket and they got nothing.

A Michigan cannabis dispensary could be the key to finally landing some solid Bigfoot evidence.

The eyewitness account might be enough for the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, but it's not for Uniq Cannabis. The dispensary wants evidence.

They don’t want a piece of hair or an oversized footprint in the mud. They want a photo of the hairy beast and I assume a shadow between two trees isn't going to cut it.

KXII 12 reports that they had a sign in front of their store (see it here) that read, "Bring photo proof of Bigfoot for a free pre-roll."

That's the sort of thing that will get some motivated stoners taking to the woods prepared to grab some evidence.

Let's hope they don’t forget to take the picture when the time comes or take the lense cap off if they venture out with something more sophisticated than their phones.

An army of motivated stoners might be the group that finally gets us proof of Bigfoot. What a time to be alive.