Final Mission Impossible Film Is Full Of Tom Cruise Stunts - But Is It Any Good?

Mission Impossible, which opened in 1996, finally came to an end with Friday's release of The Final Reckoning, the supposed eighth and final MI movie after nearly three decades.

At the time of the first MI film, Tom Cruise was only 34-years-old, which is straight up WILD to think about. He is now 62, with an entire generation of people knowing him not as Maverick from Top Gun, but as Ethan Hunt.

It turns out that action movie fans still aren't tired of Cruise or Hunt, for that matter, as the new release brought in the highest opening night of the MI franchise, and it's well on its way to having the biggest debut of the films as well, with insiders estimating around $70 million across the Memorial Day Holiday weekend box office.

THAT'S GREAT… BUT IS THE FILM ANY GOOD?!

"Sure."

Reading through a ton of social media posts as well as multiple long-form reviews, Mission Impossible is going to Mission Impossible. What I mean by that is that besides the first, and I'd say third one with Philip Seymour Hoffman, the MI films are pretty much just action films that are cool to watch because Tom Cruise performs his own stunts and the scripts are pretty good for those that like spy-type films that aren't trying to rewrite the book.

The Final Reckoning is actually doing pretty good on RottenTomatoes as of present writing on Saturday morning, with verified fans giving it a 92% score, while film critics were a bit harsher and giving it an 80%. It appears the biggest complaint of the film is that the actual story is pretty mediocre at best, as it painfully stretches at times to do flashbacks to the original ones and ties some loose ends together in an almost nostalgia trap for those that have spent 29 years with the films.

As far as the movie itself, the overwhelming majority of people agree that Cruise is doing some of his best stunts ever - including an underwater one and also one where he is holding the wing of a plane as it flies above the Blyde River Canyon in South Africa - which apparently is AWESOME to see.

Everyone might think the plane stunt is fantastic, but that doesn't mean everyone thinks it's worth the hype at perhaps the rest of the film's expense. One X user tweeted, "I rated it, but thought they invested too much time on the plane as a stunt at the end rather than actually focusing on the plot instead. Too many ‘let’s connect the dots to an earlier movie’, still stuck the landing. Solid 7/10."

WILL YOU BE SEEING IT?

Admittedly, I'm a pretty big Mission Impossible fan - except for the second one, because that thing was absolutely atrocious, but fortunately, Philip Seymour Hoffman did a great job in the follow-up of MI: 3.

So, I'll definitely be seeing Final Reckoning this weekend just because why not?

My prediction is that many other people will as well, because, let's be honest, there's not a lot of competition these days in the theaters and I honestly believe that people want to go to the movie theaters if there is something actually worth seeing. Name recognition alone, Mission Impossible should be able to bring out some people who are normally hesitant to leave the comfort of their couch.

But I want to know what YOU think, OutKick audience. Have you seen the latest Mission Impossible flick? Are you planning to? Tweet me: @TheGunzShow with your thoughts!