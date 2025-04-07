This New Mission Impossible Trailer Will Have You On The Edge Of Your Seat

A new trailer for "Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning" released Monday, and it will fill every cell in your body with excitement.

Here’s the basic info about the movie:

Plot ( from Newsweek) : Ethan Hunt is an agent for the Impossible Mission Force, and he and his team are tracking down two keys that unlock the power of a frightening AI system with the ability to cause mayhem with the world's banks, mess with the power grid, and more.

Cast: Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Esai Morales as Gabriel.

Release Date: May 23, 2025.

Every "Mission: Impossible" movie is a thrilling joyride that includes phenomenal action scenes, high-stakes drama and Tom Cruise doing stunts that no normal person would ever consider doing.

Based on this trailer, it looks like we’re going to get all that - and then some.

Take a look:

I. Can't. Wait.

Unlike the last movies, you always knew that Ethan had to win because, well, this is Ethan Hunt we’re talking about. But this time around, it could be different. Maybe Chris McQuarrie rips our hearts out and ends the franchise with Ethan going down.

Is Gabriel and the opposition going to be too much from him? Or can the world's most skilled agent save the day one last time?

It all comes down to this final movie, and it should be fantastic.

What do you think is going to happen? Does Ethan win the day? Does anyone important die? Let me know your theories: john.simmons@outkick.com.