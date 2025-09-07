File Punching People At A Wedding, Including The Bride, After Being ‘Cut Off’ From Alcohol Under Bad Ideas

Throwing punches at a wedding or the reception that follows is generally a bad idea. There are rare occasions where you need to show off your "round house" style punches, but for the record, being "cut off" from alcohol isn’t one of them.

To be fair, and I'm not going to sit here and defend this wedding guest, if you're being cut off from alcohol you're probably not in any shape to double-check lists of what are good and bad ideas at a wedding.

According to the criminal complaint, the bride and three others at a Pennsylvania wedding on August 29 were punched by a wedding guest who became upset when he had been told that he'd had enough to drink.

John Cianci, reports CBS News, became "extremely angry and violent" after being "cut off" from alcohol. He then at some point allegedly punched the bride with what was described as a "round house" style punch.

She was knocked to the ground by the punch. Three others at the wedding were also allegedly punched after they tried to subdue Cianci.

Pennsylvania Wedding Turns Violent After Guest Cut Off From Alcohol

I know what you’re thinking, and yes, it is true that this incident did ensure that the wedding was a memorable one. But we're not going to go around encouraging this.

Remember we're filing punching people at a wedding after being cut off under bad ideas and that especially goes for the bride. It's her day and let's not go around ruining it.

Cianci was reportedly charged with four counts of simple assault, four counts of disorderly conduct, four counts of harassment and one count of public drunkenness.

He was released on $5,000 bail and is awaiting his next court appearance. I prefer less violence and more love at weddings. I'm a traditionalist in that sense, I guess you could say. Give me a bride who flashes the groomsmen any day over one taking punches.