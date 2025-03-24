Bride Goes Viral For Flashing Groomsmen While Taking Wedding Photos

Gone are the days of enjoying your own wedding then posting some content from it on social media without getting any backlash. That goes for innocently flashing your bridal party too.

A 31-year-old bride from Germany by the name of Nina Lingstroem, reports new.com.au, thought nothing of the videos she posted having some fun taking her wedding photos.

In one video, she's flashing the groomsmen and in another video, her bridesmaids. Not a big deal, right? She's just having a little fun.

Everyone was laughing and having a good time and the wedding, by all accounts, went off as planned without any issues. The two are in the beginning stages of their happily ever after.

Wrong. The wedding went as planned, but the bride has since deleted the videos she shared giving a behind-the-scenes look at the wedding photos.

The comment section has determined you're not allowed to have any fun at your wedding anymore

Commenters, according to news.com.au, went after the bride. They called the move "attention-grabbing" and a "major red flag." It was also labeled "weird," "gross," and "cringey."

That’s a pick me girl … she’ll always be chasing this high to be the main character.

Notice how she looked at the groomsmen’s reactions and not her husband’s?

Having some decency and self-respect means knowing when to behave appropriately, especially on important occasions like a wedding, where dignity and grace should take precedence over seeking attention.

If that happened on my wedding day, I’d be furious.

The wedding would’ve been canceled.

I would’ve requested the divorce papers that same day.

No shame at all.

Also, very disrespectful to her husband.

The husband should RUN.

There are other ways to be "carefree."

And he still married her!?

Imagine all that could get accomplished if people had this amount of energy for stuff that actually mattered. She's having some fun. Is it for everyone? Definitely not.

But it doesn’t appear to have bothered her husband at all, so why are you talking about what you would do in that situation?

You know there's no chance your bride would do that, because, for one, they don’t exist and if they did, they wouldn’t be this much fun.