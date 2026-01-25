Fernando Mendoza Appears To Be Back On Instagram As A Like On Gia Duddy's Hawaiian Bikini Vacation Goes Viral

A Fernando Mendoza Instagram like on a Gia Duddy post has people talking ahead of the NFL Draft.

It appears as if Fernando Mendoza is back on social media. That or someone with the login credentials of the likely first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft is handing out Instagram likes on his behalf.

The Indiana Hoosiers quarterback's name shows up among the tens of thousands of likes on a bikini-filled Hawaiian vacation post from Will Levis' draft night-stealing ex, Gia Duddy.

For the record, she's gone on to have much more success as an influencer than the Titans draft pick has had in the NFL. The internet spotted the real talent immediately, and we should never forget that.

Duddy jokingly asked for "10 likes and I’ll move!" on her Instagram thirst trap that included the location of Oahu, Hawaii. She likely had no idea what she was in for when she posted it.

She didn’t know Fernando Mendoza, who had deleted his social media apps, except for LinkedIn and YouTube, was back on the gram.

She had no idea that after limiting his distractions on his way to a Heisman Trophy and National Championship, that he was open to some distraction.

She does now. The Fernando Mendoza like on Gia Duddy's Instagram post didn’t go unnoticed. Those who discovered it have millions of views themselves because of it.

Fernando Mendoza’s Return to Instagram Has the Internet's Attention

When the future face of a franchise is handing out likes to a former draft night superstar, that's going to raise a few antennas.

It's also going to get the wheels turning of folks who know how Mendoza could turn draft night into a monster night for himself and Duddy.

Could you imagine Gia Duddy getting another shot at the NFL Draft? This time, the chances of a draft night slide are slim.

Has there ever been a repeat performance on draft night by the same person? Would that be a piece of draft history?

Let's not get ahead of ourselves. A like on some thirst traps doesn’t mean we're in for a history-making draft. But it would be entertaining.

I don't think anyone is going to blame Mendoza for distracting himself with Gia Duddy's fine work on Instagram.