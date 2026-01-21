Fernando Mendoza Is A LinkedIn Sicko, Immediately Updates Profile After Winning National Title

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the heavy, heavy favorite to be drafted first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft and will have job security for years to come, most likely throwing passes for the Las Vegas Raiders. One can never be too careful, however, so keeping your resume and accolades up to date for potential employers is always a sound strategy, and Mendoza is clearly a big believer in that.

Mendoza, who claims to have deleted social media from his phone during the season other than YouTube and LinkedIn, wasted zero time updating his profile after leading the Hoosiers to a national title against Miami.

After already adding a note to his LinkedIn profile about winning the Heisman Trophy, Mendoza added another about being the 2025 College Football National Championship MVP.

While Mendoza making sure his LinkedIn profile is up-to-date is odd behavior given what his future holds, it had to feel unbelievable adding those accolades.

The quarterback's ‘About’ section is rather unbelievable as well.

"As a quarterback for Indiana Football, I apply a strong foundation in leadership, time management, and communication to excel both on and off the field," a section of it reads. "I’m passionate about leveraging my background in business, real estate, and finance to build a career that combines strategic thinking, teamwork, and community impact."

After spending his first two seasons in college at Cal, Mendoza transferred to Bloomington for the 2025 campaign, which turned into the best decision imaginable as he ended the season atop college football's mountain top.

He did not have his best stuff through the air against Miami in the title game, going just 16-for-27 passing, but scored what is unquestionably one of the greatest touchdowns in the history of the sport on a 4th-and-4 situation in the fourth quarter.

Mendoza finished the year with 48 total touchdowns, a national title, and a Heisman Trophy.