Secret Military Unit Photographed Wearing Unexpected Outfits: PHOTO

An awesome photo of SEAL Team 6 is making the rounds on social media.

SEAL Team 6 is the Navy's Tier One unit, and the operators in it specialize in hostage rescue and counter-terrorism operations.

The unit is most famous for killing Osama bin Laden in Pakistan in 2011. Members of Red Squadron carried out that operation.

The popular military Instagram page @socom_archive recently shared a photo of several SEAL Team 6 operators along with FBI HRT in Somalia hunting for a pirate responsible for the brutal and deadly hijacking of the SY Quest in 2011.

Instead of wearing traditional military gear, the operators are wearing low-visibility civilian outfits with plate carriers and weapons.

FBI HRT is the FBI's hostage rescue unit and is considered the only Tier One law enforcement unit in America. It is often trained by the military's Tier One units.

If there's a crisis on domestic soil, they're the unit that gets spun up to deal with it if it requires an overwhelming and elite response.

It might surprise some people, but the FBI will also attach HRT members to Tier One military units overseas when the goal is to bring people into custody.

How much shooting do they do on target? I would imagine not much at all, if any at all. The CQB between units like Delta Force and SEAL Team 6 and everyone is significant.

