Secret Military Unit Photographed With Unexpected Vehicles

Another incredible photo of Tier One operators has hit the web.

As OutKick readers know, military history and military operations are topics that I'm obsessed with. It's always a good time to remind the world who has the greatest fighting force ever assembled, and the tip of the spear comes at the Tier One level.

Below are the United States secret and covert five Tier One units:

Delta Force: Direct action and hostage rescue.

SEAL Team 6: Direct action and hostage rescue.

RRC: Stealth recon in extreme environments with direct action capabilities.

TFO: Intelligence.

24th STS: Air Force CCTs and PJs, often augmented to ST6 and Delta.

Delta Forces operators photographed with dirt bikes and ATVs.

The popular Instagram page @JSOC_archive shared a photo of Delta Force members from C Squadron (The Unit has four assault squadrons) riding dirt bikes and ATVs.

The location of the photo is unknown, but the geography would indicate they're likely in the Middle East. Possibly Iraq.

Most people think about humvees, trucks and helicopters when it comes to vehicles used in war, and that's not an incorrect thought.

That's how a lot of troops move, but Tier One operators are masters of getting the job done by any means necessary. They're also not supposed to draw attention. They operate in the shadows and do a lot of low visibility.

If dirt bikes and ATVs are the best option at their disposal, then that's what they're going to use. I can also tell you that I've heard stories about ATVs being dropped off by helicopter to then hit targets with.

What unit is your favorite? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.