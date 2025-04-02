Father Who Left Kids At McDonald's To Go To Job Interview Has Former NFLer Antonio Brown Step Up For Him

Antonio Brown has created a GoFundMe for a father who has divided the Internet and social media.

Last week, 24-year-old Chris Louis was arrested after allegedly leaving his three children - ages 10, 6 and 1 at a Georgia McDonald's as he walked nearby for a job interview. Although Louis came back to check on the kids at one point and then went back for the other part of the interview, concerned (or nosy) customers called the police, who arrested Chris when he returned after his interview was finished.

Louis's kids were left alone for about 90 minutes, which has now caused quite the controversy and debate on social media - with those from older generations saying that a 10-year-old can easily watch his younger siblings for that amount of time (there was a McDonald's play area, after all!) to those who said absolutely not and Chris was wrong for doing so.

Chris has said that he told his kids to remain at the fast food place because he didn't want them to walk back alone along a street that has a lot of traffic on it.

ANTONIO BROWN TO THE RESCUE?

Former NFL wide receiver and controversial figure himself, Antonio Brown, has now gotten involved, launching a GoFundMe that has more than $45,000 of its intended $50,000 to help support Chris, who doesn't own a car.

"Story caught me by surprise. A dad just trying to find a way to make money for his family. I know he shouldn’t just leave his kids, but some people don’t have the means for babysitting, etc," Brown wrote on the fundraising page.

INTERNET IS TORN

When I tell you that this has divided social media, I mean it really has.

But I believe that anyone who is completely one-sided on this is kind of missing the overall point.

I think it's great that Chris went for a job interview as it shows that he's responsible for caring for his family. Should he have tried to get someone to watch his kids? Absolutely. I'd like to know why the wife - who later picked up the kids once the cops apprehended Chris, didn't watch them in the first place.

But what do we think gives the kids a better future - their father working at least some sort of job and bringing in some financial means in legal and credible ways, or now that he has been arrested and most likely will have a criminal record, perhaps not getting the job or being able to look after them at all? Or God forbid they get put in foster care, which, as we all know, is not the greatest situation these days.

The biggest issue is the 1-year-old. If it was just a 10-year-old and a 6-year-old, I could maybe understand leaving them alone, but the baby? Yeah, that's a tough look and is pretty hard to defend.

RIGHT OR WRONG? WHAT DO YOU THINK?

"We Gen Xers were on our own from daylight to dark," wrote one person. "A parent should never leave their kids unattended, especially at McDonalds!" said another.

"Yeah, it’s a little iffy on the 1yr old, but dude was trying to get a job. Give him a break," a Twitter X user wrote.

But now I ask you, OutKick audience - who do you think is in the right here? The father or the police for arresting him? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow