McDonald's Kids' Play Area Is A Joyless Hellscape

A new viral social media post has fast food fans shouting "Make McDonald's Great Again!" after showing a pathetic "play area" that looks like something out of Gitmo 4 Kids.

"This is so heartbreaking. I'm at a new Mcdonald's in Franklin, Tennessee and look at their ‘play place’ for children. Two screens / two chairs!" wrote Nancy French on social media, who took the photo.

BRING BACK THE OLD MCDONALD'S PLAYGROUNDS

I mean really, what are we doing here, McDonald's? If you're going to half-ass it, then you might as well not even just put more regular tables and chairs and not even bother.

The pathetic excuse for a playpen, however, quickly went viral with many nostalgic fans all asking, "WTF happened to the McDonald's I grew up loving?!"

One person tweeted a photo of what the restaurant chain used to have there up until they redid it. How do you go from THIS playpen to having kids sit in the corner and stare at a wall? You'd think McDonald's would encourage more play pens due to the fact that fast food is getting absolutely ripped these days by those that think it contributes to the growing child obesity problem we have. Maybe the solution is actual play pens and allowing kids to actually move around?

"This ruined my day," wrote one Twitter user, while another posted an old photo from the 90s of kids having birthday parties at McDonald's.

Not anymore.

Unfortunately for many Mickey D's franchises, gone are the bright colors and the life-sized Ronald McDonald's. Instead, you get a somber, gloomy black and gray color set. Ya know, because nothing cures a child's depression than dark colors.

As the self-proclaimed McDonald's King of Nashville, who, along with an elite group of fellow breakfast bagel lovers, were able to bring the delicious breakfast food back to the local franchise (Shout out the Gray family!), I have sent out the Anchorman-like rallying call for our ‘Food Team to Assemble,’ and you can bet that me and my fellow french fry loving friends will be doing what we can so kids these days can experience what we did growing up.

What can I say? I'm a man of the people… and a man who loves his fast food, thank you very much!

And based on the literal dozens upon dozens of comments in Nancy's thread, I am definitely not alone!

