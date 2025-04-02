Father Who Left His Kids At McDonald's Story Takes A Twist, Police Tell OutKick

The story of the Georgia man who says he left his kids at a McDonald's to attend a job interview has taken quite a twist.

In a supplemental police report obtained by OutKick from the Richmond County Sheriff's Department, police determined that Chris Louis, the father of three did not attend a job interview while leaving his kids at an Augusta McDonald's.

According to the report from Lewis C. Blanchard of the sheriff's department, Chris Louis "was not engaged in a job interview or application process during the time the children were left unattended. Furthermore, by his own admission, he was walking between McDonald’s and The Hendrix Apartments on foot during that period. The distance between these two locations is approximately 0.4 miles."

Additionally, police determined "that a misdemeanor charge of Deprivation of a Minor was appropriate to ensure the welfare of the children and facilitate a review of the matter by the court. This charge ensures that all parties have an opportunity to appear before a judge to determine if the children are receiving appropriate care."

Where was Chris Louis while his three kids were at McDonald's and did he have a job interview?

Here's the full report from police as sent to OutKick:

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, I, Captain Danny Whitehead, conducted a follow-up investigation regarding case number 25-057625.

I reviewed the Body-Worn Camera (BWC) footage recorded by Officer Bradley Daniels, which captured his interactions on scene at 2902 Washington Road (McDonald’s). While reviewing the footage, I noted inconsistencies regarding the whereabouts of the listed subject/arrestee, Chris Louis, during the period when the children were left unattended at the restaurant.

Victim #1, a 10-year-old child, stated that she, her father (Chris Louis), and her two siblings had walked to McDonald’s from The Hendrix Apartments. She further stated that her father left to deliver a backpack to The Hendrix Apartments and told her he would return shortly. The child also mentioned that her father frequently left them alone.

Witnesses #1 and #2 both reported arriving at the restaurant at approximately 1630 hours and observing the children there without adult supervision. They recalled that the father was on the phone with someone and was overheard saying he needed to "drop something off." The witnesses stated that after this, the father left McDonald's, leaving the children behind. They estimated the children were alone for approximately an hour and a half.

Victim #1 contacted her mother via social media at approximately 1800 hours. The mother, Lissette Pichardo, arrived at McDonald’s at approximately 1812 hours. She advised that Mr. Louis was supposed to deliver a backpack to her mother at The Hendrix Apartments and had been told that he must take the children with him. Pichardo immediately called Mr. Louis, who answered and stated that he was on his way back to McDonald’s from The Hendrix.

Mr. Louis arrived at McDonald's at approximately 1818 hours, still in possession of the backpack. He told Ms. Pichardo that he had been trying to find her to give her the backpack. Ms. Pichardo reminded him that he was not supposed to leave the children unattended.

Louis claimed he and the children were at McDonald’s earlier that day because he had filled out a job application at the West Bank Inn, located adjacent to McDonald’s, and was waiting for a callback for a possible interview. He said he left to deliver the backpack to The Hendrix, but during that time, he lost his ID and another card and had been retracing his steps to find them.

To verify this, I visited the West Bank Inn and spoke with the manager. She confirmed that Mr. Louis came in on March 22, 2025, and completed a job application. She also conducted an informal interview with him on that date. When asked if Mr. Louis would be expecting a callback for a formal interview, she stated no. The manager provided video surveillance footage showing Mr. Louis arriving at 1312 hours and leaving at 1337 hours on March 22.

Based on the video evidence and the timeline provided by all parties involved, it was determined that Mr. Louis was not engaged in a job interview or application process during the time the children were left unattended. Furthermore, by his own admission, he was walking between McDonald’s and The Hendrix Apartments on foot during that period. The distance between these two locations is approximately 0.4 miles.

Given the facts and timeline established through BWC footage, witness statements, and follow-up investigation, it was determined that a misdemeanor charge of Deprivation of a Minor was appropriate to ensure the welfare of the children and facilitate a review of the matter by the court. This charge ensures that all parties have an opportunity to appear before a judge to determine if the children are receiving appropriate care.

Antonio Brown pauses GoFundMe for the father

On Wednesday, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown started a GoFundMe for Chris Louis that has raised $57,000. Based on the new information, Brown says he'll pump the brakes on that project until he learns more about the new details from the sheriff's department.

Have a story we need to know about?

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com