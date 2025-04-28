Fat Toad Lib Loser JB Pritzker Pretends To Be A Tough Guy So Delusional Dems Might Let Him Be President

During a rare moment of his life where he's not pounding a dessert tray, Illinois Governor JB Pritzer gave a tough-guy speech hinting that he wants Libs to cause chaos in the streets this summer.

Speaking Sunday in New Hampshire, fat toad Pritzker, who thinks he has a chance to become the next President, put his foot down like he puts his mouth down on a double cheeseburger.

EMAIL: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

"Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption. But I am now," the fake tough guy told his fellow Libs.

Pritzker, who is managing a state that has seen massive population loss due to failed Lib policies and outrageous taxes, was just getting warmed up like a Cinnabon roll covered in decadent caramel frosting.

"These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace," he railed. "They have to understand that we will fight their cruelty with every megaphone and microphone that we have."

"We must castigate them on the soapbox and then punish them at the ballot box."

In 2023-24, under Pritzker's watch, Illinois was losing a resident every 9 minutes and 21 seconds.

What's Pritzker's solution? Go destroy your cities even more. More violence. More chaos. More screaming about the police. More screaming that Trump is ruining Chicago. More megaphones screaming and causing people to act like idiots.

Would Pritzker change anything about how the United States was run during Biden's tenure when Chicago planned to house illegals on youth football fields, which pissed off the locals? It doesn't sound like it. He noted that Dems "may need to fix our messaging and strategy, our values are exactly where they should be."

This fat toad says we need to go back to Biden's way of doing business. Apparently, he wants illegals, more chaos, and more windows being smashed during riots.

Here's where JB really turns on the fake tough guy act.

"We will never join so many Republicans in the special place in hell reserved for quislings and cowards," Pritzker continued. "We will relegate their portraits to the museum halls reserved for tyrants and traitors."

Would you vote for this guy?