Fat Rapper Dank Demoss Needed A Sectional On Charlamagne's Radio Show

You're damn right the lawsuit against Lyft filed by fat ass Detroit rapper Dank Demoss is the smartest publicity stunt in recent social media history.

For those of you who've been in a coma the last month, Demoss is the 500-pound (or so) FAT rapper who claimed a Lyft driver wouldn't give her a ride to some Detroit Lions party because of how much junk she had in her trunk & her FUPA.

She miraculously had video (that didn't show the guy's face) telling her he couldn't risk stuffing her into the back of his sedan which she then turned over to some Detroit lawyer who then went to the media to say they were suing Lyft for fat discrimination or something like that.

Media outlets (us, too) picked up on it because this is the content that pays our bills because you people love a good story where a fat rapper was refused a ride and she went viral. That's the way the bread is buttered, folks. It's the way the bread has been buttered since television was invented.

Anyway, on Monday, Dank trotted her FAT ASS into radio host Charlamagne tha God's studio to do an appearance and wouldn't you know it, she needed a sectional to sit on. I'm telling you right now, this is some of the greatest theater we've seen since Jerry Springer died.

How this all works:

Dank wants to make it as a Detroit rapper; she needs attention; being fat for her is like Taylor Swift having long, lean creamy white legs. It's her selling point to pop culture. Taylor sells those vanilla bean legs to suburban white women while Dank sells being a whale who won't fit into a Honda Accord as the hook to get attention. Media outlets like Breakfast Club need content and are more than willing to allow Dank to haul her fat ass up, I assume, an elevator, to talk biz. They put her in a chair that was never going to work. BOOM, we have a sectional. The clip is cut. It's thrown on social media and we have ourselves a viral clip. Social media users go nuts. They get their dopamine. Charlamagne gets what he needs. Dank gets what she's after.

Folks, you can say you hate this stuff all you want, but we know it's a drug. This is like craning your neck during a five-car pileup on the highway.

Dank Demoss is just the dopamine flavor of the week/month.

By the way, the Detroit court system should throw out the dumb lawsuit unless Lyft's marketing team needs to use it to their advantage.

