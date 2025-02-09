Kansas Farmers Pull Off Gut-Wrenching Tribute For Beloved Couple Killed In D.C. Plane Crash: WATCH

Kansas farmers came together to pull off a powerful tribute to honor a couple killed in the Washington, D.C. plane crash tragedy.

A total of 67 people were killed in late January when an Army blackhawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines fight coming into DCA.

Sixty four people on the plane died and three soldiers on the blackhawk died. There were no survivors.

Farmers pay tribute to local couple killed in D.C. plane crash.

Cameron Burnett of KAKE News tweeted a video Saturday afternoon that is nothing short of soul crushing. Farmers in tractors and combines lined the highway to pay tribute to beloved local couple Bob and Lori Schrock, who were killed in the tragedy.

You can watch the incredibly powerful moment unfold below, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This video popped up on my feed Saturday, and it pulled at my heart in a way I haven't felt in some time. I come from a very small village in Wisconsin. Everyone knows everyone, and people are incredibly close and protective.

Death impacts small communities in a way that it doesn't impact big cities. Losing people in tragic fashion in a small town sends shockwaves through everyone. It changes people. It changes the town.

The Shrocks were from Kiowa, Kansas. The population is less than 1,000 people. We lost people when I was growing up in Wisconsin. I have no doubt the good people of Kiowa are going through the same thing people in every small town go through when tragedy strikes. It's just brutal.

At the same time, this is the best of America. No matter how much some people in the media and politics want to keep us divided, this is a reminder of how close great Americans are in tough times.

Below are some of the comments on the video:

Heavy hearts, heavy respect

The outpouring of love and support for the Schrock family in Kiowa, Kansas is a heartwarming reminder that even in tragedy, community and kindness can bring people together.

This is truly touching May they rest in forever peace

My prayers go out to my fellow Kansan's. God be with the families

This is the real America.

Got damn dusty in here. Good on them.

This is the America I love. RIP

Touching and beautiful.

RIP to the Shrocks and everyone else lost in the crash. Pray for them and pray for those they left behind. It's a tragedy beyond words. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.