Families Of Slain Idaho Students Eviscerate Coward Killer Bryan Kohberger During Sentencing

The killer admitted to the murders in a plea deal that got him four consecutive life sentences

Family members of the four University of Idaho students brutally murdered by Bryan Kohberger let the killer have it on Wednesday during the family statement portion of his sentencing hearing.

Earlier this month, Kohberger admitted to breaking into an off-campus home and murdering Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen. He was subsequently sentenced to four life terms without parole via a plea deal, rather than the possibility of facing the death penalty if the case ended up going to trial. Not all the victims' families agreed with the prosecution offering a plea deal.

On Wednesday, the four families were surrounded by their children's friends and the community, as they were able to speak their minds to Bryan Kohberger.

"You may have received A's in high school and college, but you're going to be getting big D's in prison," Kaylee Goncalves' mother, Kristi, said aloud in a packed courtroom, reading a quote from Kaylee's sister, Aubrie.

Kaylee had to be smiling down from Heaven, shouting, "GO, MOM!" after Kristi Goncalves tore into Kohberger, who was sitting just a few feet away.

Kaylee's other sister, Alivea, had a mic-drop moment with her statement to Kohberger:

"The truth is the scariest part about you is how painfully average you turned out to be. The truth is, you are as dumb as they come. Stupid, clumsy, slow, sloppy, weak, dirty.

"Do you want the truth? Here's the one you'll hate the most: If you hadn't attacked them in their sleep, in the middle of the night like a pedophile, Kaylee would have kicked your f**king ass!"

Don't feel so tough now, do you Bryan?

"If I could just get a moment with you in the woods. Oh, man, you are going to go to hell… you're evil," Xana Kernodle's stepfather screamed at Kohberger. "There's no place for you. You took our children. You are going to suffer, man. I'm shaking because I want to reach out to you, but I hope you feel my energy, okay? Go to hell!"

Kohberger Gave A Three-Word Non-Statement

Throughout Wednesday's hearing, Kohberger sat motionless as he got eviscerated by family members. The plea deal didn't mandate him to give a statement or explanation for the murders on Nov. 13, 2022.

Given the opportunity to respond or issue a statement, Kohberger told the judge, "I respectfully decline."

Although Kohberger didn't show any reaction, he'll have plenty of time to replay everyone's words in a jail cell for the rest of his life.

May everyone who knew the Idaho students find peace and strength in their lives moving forward.

