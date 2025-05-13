Epic TV Show Gets Return Date, Big Announcement About Its Future: DETAILS

"Fallout" fans will get new episodes this year.

The hit post-apocalyptic show starring Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins is based on a popular video game series, and is one of Amazon Studios' most successful series.

It's an incredible blend of action, sci-fi, post-apocalyptic chaos and it even has a handful of very funny moments.

Now, fans now know when season two will arrive.

"Fallout" returning in 2025.

Amazon Studios announced Monday that season two of the series will arrive at some point in December 2025.

The exact release date in December wasn't announced by Amazon. You can check out the first preview for season two below.

The show's return wasn't the only thing Amazon Studios announced Monday. The streaming giant also announced that the show has already been renewed for season three.

That means they'll likely get to work on season three before season two premieres. That's great news for fans because it means things will keep rolling.

We're really on a roll with a lot of great entertainment news lately. The TV world has a lot of great shows out, and movies are, once again, becoming fun and worth visiting theaters to see.

"Fallout" is one of the best shows on TV, and while it's based on a video game series, it feels unique and fresh for fans who never played the games.

I went in completely blind, and was immediately blown away. Every single episode feels like a mini-movie, and as you'd expect, Goggins is the best part.

Now, fans know "Fallout" is returning in December, and there will be at least one more season coming over that. You love to see it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.