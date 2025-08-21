Hit Post-Apocalyptic Show Releases Wild Trailer For New Season: WATCH

Fans have a new look at the upcoming second season of "Fallout."

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Amazon

Plot: The new season will pick up in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.

Cast: Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Aaron Moten and Frances Turner

Release date: December 17, 2025

"Fallout" releases new look at second season.

The first season of the post-apocalyptic thriller was a masterclass on Amazon, and Walton Goggins and Ella Purnell both crushed it in their respective roles. The series is based on some video games, which I've never played.

It didn't make a difference.

"Fallout" grabs the viewers by the front of the shirt, pulls them in and doesn't let go at any point as we dive into an American wasteland.

Fans have been desperate for a full trailer for season two, and it's finally here. It doesn't disappoint at all. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Not only was a full trailer for season two released, but the series' official Instagram page also released several photos from the upcoming episodes.

You can take a look at them below.

The new season looks like it's going to be nothing short of incredible, and I love the flashback scenes to Las Vegas. That's going to be epic to watch unfold.

It also looks like Walton Goggins is going to be back in prime form as The Ghoul (Cooper Howard in the original timeline).

It's hard to believe that character is played by the same man who skyrocketed to fame playing Boyd Crowder.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. The former "Justified" actor has outrageous range as an actor.

As someone who never played the games, I have no idea what to expect moving forward, and I couldn't be happier about it. You can catch season two of "Fallout" starting December 17th. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.