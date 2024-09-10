Falcons Fans Take Their Frustrations Out On One Another, Fight Ends With A Knockout

Falcons fans showed up to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday expecting, at the very least, competent quarterback play after a long 7-10 season. They had signed Kirk Cousins in the off-season after all.

If nothing else, Cousins was supposed to be a major upgrade over Desmond Ridder, who started 13 games last season for Atlanta. What fans were greeted by was a version of Cousins who didn't even throw for 200 yards.

That's enough to frustrate any fan, especially a couple who look like they remember how electric the city was and how excited the fan base was during the days of Michael Vick.

They remember the highs of the Matt Ryan era and the lows of 28-3. These guys don't want to sit through many more seasons with a quarterback that struggles.

They saw what was taking place during Cousins' first game as a Falcon, where he went 16 of 26 for 155 yards passing with one touchdown and two interceptions, and they wanted none of that.

They hit the concessions on high alert. Anyone who said anything could get it. They were witnessing an 18-10 loss to the Justin Fields-led Pittsburgh Steelers.

These two Falcons fans entered the season with high hopes, but ended up fighting

Fellow Falcons fans were among those who could be on the receiving end of their frustrations. Their team didn't score a point in the second-half.

This isn't how they wanted to start their season. Neither of these guys asked for this. They're not Raiders fans looking for trouble. They didn't want to take out their frustrations on one another, being a fan of the Falcons forced their hand.

The two Falcons fans got in a couple of shots each during what turned out to be the first-round of their fight. The second-round was more of a one-sided affair.

It was a one-sided affair that ended with a knockout and others stepping in to pull one of the fans off of the other. This isn't who these guys are. Get it together, Falcons, you're ruining game day for your fans.