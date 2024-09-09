Chaos In LA Complete With Knockouts & Body Slams Between Raiders-Chargers Fans As Several Fights Breakout

The Jim Harbaugh era is officially underway in Los Angeles. He left the Michigan program to deal with scandals from his time as the head coach after winning a National Championship.

His first game as the Chargers head coach ended with a 22-10 win over the visiting Las Vegas Raiders. It was also an introduction to what happens when the Raiders return to Los Angeles.

They still have a ton of fans in LA, and those fans make the most of their rare opportunities to see the Raiders play back in their former city. By making the most of their opportunities, I mean, of course, they show up ready to create complete chaos.

That's what went down on Sunday as they watched their Raiders put up just 10 points. Everything from knockouts and body slams to fans being choked out.

There was even a report of an alleged drunk fan dangling his kid over a railing.

Chargers and Raiders fans showed up to SoFi on Sunday ready to throw hands

Security was working overtime as Raiders and Chargers fans did battle with one another inside and outside SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Fans reported that more than half a dozen fights broke out during the game.

Raiders fans, the ones in Los Angeles on Sunday anyway, are in mid-season form. Why head out to simply watch an NFL game when you can leave with cuts and concussions?

One of the big fights that took place in the stands left several fans bleeding and at least two of them with possible head injuries after having their heads slammed off the ground.

In a wild scene outside SoFi a Raiders fan, one of the good ones, attempted to break up a fight between another Raiders fan and a Chargers fan. While trying to separate the two, the Chargers fan throws him to the ground.

From there, the two guys who were initially fighting with each other turn their anger towards him and knock him out cold. Because they're gentlemen, they then deliver a few brutal shots after the guy is unconscious on the ground.

Several people jump in at that point, including a woman who delivers some punches of her own on the scumbag Raiders fan who punched the guy after he was out cold. For her troubles, the loser then body slams her.

A lot of these fans involved in the multiple brawls that took place are waking up pretty sore this morning. This is Week 1 people. There is a ton of football left. You have to save your brawling for the games that matter.