F1 Champ Lando Norris' Model Girlfriend Is Taking A Victory Lap In Christmas Lingerie

The casual Formula 1 fan, a category which I fall into at best, knows that the 2025 season came to an end on Sunday with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Ana de Armas stole the attention with her checkered flag performance.

A well-deserved diversion of attention I might add. But a diversion that burns bright and leaves us all with the real winners, the 2025 World Drivers Champion Lando Norris and his model/actress girlfriend Magui Corceiro.

Norris finished the race in third place and that was enough for him to take home his first title. He and his girlfriend got the party started from there, and they racked up an enormous bill at the bar.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

That's part of being a champion. You get to enjoy the hard work, the sacrifice, and it all coming together. The victory lap includes booze, if you're into that sort of thing, vacations, and if your girlfriend is a model, it also includes Christmas lingerie.

It just so happens that Magui is a model and that she does have a Christmas lingerie campaign for the Italian brand Intimissimi to promote.

The Champion Driver and His Model Girlfriend are in the Right Place at the Right Time Together

That's what you call perfect timing. It's also what you call being prepared. Lando took care of business on the track this season and Magui did her part off of it.

Then they wake up one day F1 champions with lingerie locked and loaded for the victory lap they put in all the work for.

Now comes the real work for Lando Norris and Magui Corceiro. They've done it once, can they do it again? And can they do it again and stay together?

That's what awaits beyond the horizon. It's a problem for another day. Right now, the victory lap is still going strong and that's where the focus should be.

Enjoy the success, then get ready to do it all over again. If you can't root for the young champion and his model girlfriend, who can you root for?