Ana de Armas Steals The Show Waving The Checkered Flag On The F1 Season

The Formula 1 season came to an end on Sunday with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix determining who was taking home the title for 2025. There was drama and there was Ana de Armas waving the checkered flag.

What more could you ask for?

Max Verstappen won the race. Lando Norris finished third and that was good enough to win him the title. And the 37-year-old actress was there to steal the show. Talk about a performance of a lifetime. It doesn’t get much better than this.

It's everything you could have hoped for to wrap things up for F1. Who doesn't enjoy the final race of the season with a title on the line and with the top two drivers in the mix all the way down to the end?

You've got to lock in, you've got to stay focused from the beginning of a long day to the very end and that's exactly what de Armas did. She showed up fully prepared and nailed the execution.

Ana de Armas Showed Up Ready for the Spotlight at the F1 Finale

There's no time for excuses and could have and should have after the final race of the season. You have to go into it understanding what's at stake and what needs to be done well before the green flag.

Ana de Armas left it all at the track on Sunday. She wasn’t leaving anything in the tank. The last thing she wanted was headlines about a great race and finish to the season, all except for her appearance and checkered flag performance.

She wasn’t going to let that happen. That is anything but a half-assed celebrity waving of the flag. This is professional level. I've personally never seen a better performance.

Not that I go around studying checkered flag performances or anything, but that makes the point for me. You only hear about the greats and Ana de Armas', in my humble untrained eye, is up there with the best.