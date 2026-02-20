Did America's Secret Fighter Jet Design Leak Online? New Video Sparks Questions: WATCH

The F-47 is America's sixth-generation fighter jet. It will eventually replace the F-22.

Did the design of the F-47 leak online?

The exact details of the Air Force's new fighter jet are shrouded in secrecy. Having said that, the F-22 is already the most dominant fighter jet platform ever invented.

The F-47 must be absolutely insane if it's going to be better than the world's current greatest fighter jet. Now, we might have an idea of what it will look like.

There is very little known about what the F-47 will look like once it's fully operational. The only images released to the public featured mostly the nose of the plane.

The photos were unveiled during a White House event in 2025 announcing the plane.

Well, it appears we now have a better idea of what the F-47 *MIGHT* look like, thanks to a video going mega-viral online.

RTX (previously known as Raytheon) recently published a release about its subsidiary Pratt & Whitney, and it included a video getting a lot of attention.

The short video appears to show what looks like the full F-47 design, and it doesn't look like traditional fighter jets.

Instead, the aircraft has more of a triangular/kite look. You can check out the footage below.

The design looks similar to China's alleged sixth-generation fighter, which also sports a triangular look.

It will be interesting to see what the F-47 looks like in its final format. Again, its capabilities are highly-classified, but in the event of a major war against a country with advanced air defenses, I have no doubt we will lean heavily on it to get the job done. American engineering at its finest. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.