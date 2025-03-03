Ex-MSNBC Staffer Details How Joy Reid Blamed 'Orthodox Jews' For COVID-19 Spread

MSNBC informed Joy Reid of her firing just over a week ago. We still don't know the exact reason for her ousting. However, it's safe to assume the combination of a steep viewership decline since the election, reckless racial rhetoric, plans to spin off the cable network, and long-standing complaints about her character inside the company ultimately led to her exit.

The New York Post provided more details about the latter factor over the weekend, speaking to an anonymous former production assistant who worked for Reid. According to the staffer, Reid went "on a vile antisemitic rant" during the summer of 2020 in which she blamed "Orthodox Jews" for the spread of COVID-19 in New York City.

"They’re the reason why COVID is spreading across New York," the Post reported the former assistant claimed that Reid said during a morning conference call. "They don’t care about COVID or spreading it to others. They only care about themselves. They are in their own bubble."

About 20 people from the production team were on the call, the assistant recalled according to the Post.

The producer says she was too "intimidated" as a young staffer to speak out at the meeting but sent a Slack message later that day to her boss, then-senior producer Lorena Ruiz, of which the New York Post confirmed the authenticity.

Ruiz thanked the woman for bringing Reid's comments to her attention but then defended the former primetime host.

"Joy can be very careless with her language. Luckily, she is generally better on air than on the calls," according to a copy of the messages seen by The Post.

Well, actually, her language on-air was also very careless--and racist.

The former assistant noted during the interview with The Post how Reid would "target racial issues" toward certain groups but disregard "discrimination" toward others.

Perhaps that quote is in reference to Reid ignoring the ugly antisemitism exuded across Ivy League campuses following the Oct. 7 attack in Israel while almost daily manufacturing faux examples of racism against black people.

Reid's show reeked up the Marxian worldview that we are a land of the oppressed and the oppressors. Those of this belief often see black people as oppressed and white people are their oppressors. They see Palestinians as oppressed and Jews as their oppressors.

By the way, Reid maintains that Russian, time-traveling ninjas hacked her former blog, and she was not responsible for remarks that Israel should force Jews to "move to a colony in Europe" because "God is not a real estate broker."

Yeah, about that.

Now, just imagine what Reid said about American white men in those "careless" morning meetings.