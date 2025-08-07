Country Trio Releases Chilling Cover Of Legendary Song, Fans Go Crazy: WATCH

The original song was released in 1986 by Dan Seals.

The Castellows stunned fans with a new video released Wednesday morning.

If you're a loyal OutKick reader - and you all should be - then you're very aware of the popular country music trio.

It consists of Balkcom sisters Ellie, Lily and Powell, and they've blown up in popularity over the past 18+ months. I called it in early 2024 that they were here to stay, and it's safe to say I nailed that prediction.

The Castellows cover classic song "Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)."

The Castellows dropped a cover Wednesday morning of the classic song "Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)."

The original version was released in 1986 by Dan Seals. The version from The Castellows is definitely worth checking out. Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Fans weighed in with their thoughts in the comments, and the support was overwhelming:

This feels soft, and that’s something I really appreciate.

Beautiful. Pure & simple. Just three sisters, their instruments and their angelic voices. Superb!

Their singing is excellent, but their ability to tell stories is exceptional, it touches your soul.

What a beautiful version of one of my favorite songs of all time. Thank you!

These beautiful ladies have one great song after another. They sound amazing together

Sisters harmonizing like Angels.

The gift that keeps giving " the church tunes" thanks for sharing that magical day in that little church! Beautiful sounds from the GA girls!!!!

Love you girls. Always singing with a great message. God bless

One of my favorite country songs of the 90's, y'all did great.

Good heavens that is beautiful.

Beautiful, well done ladies. Loved it.

It's great to see good things happen to good people, and by all accounts, the Balkcom sisters are a great trio of women. They're also outrageously talented.

What's not to love? It's great to see traditional and old school vibes thriving in country music.

What do you think of The Castellows? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.