Even A County Sheriff's Deputy Has To Wear Pants Or Underwear While Playing Cornhole In Their Driveway

If anyone could play driveway cornhole without pants on, it's a county sheriff's deputy, right? Wrong. At least not in Price, Utah.

Rick Adams, 62, of the Carbon County Sheriff's Office is due in court in February after he was accused of playing cornhole in his driveway "without any pants or underwear on," reports KMYU.

The incident took place on August 7, 2025 and court documents don’t mention if he was wearing any other clothing at the time. Odd.

Adams, who the local affiliate mentions was recognized back in 2018 for being a "great asset" to the community, has been charged with obstruction of justice and lewdness. Both are misdemeanors.

Oh, how the greatness of an asset fades over time. It's part of life, and we all go through it sooner or later.

A responding officer, who was investigating the pants-free driveway cornhole claims, said that Adams provided a false video that he told the officer was video of the incident. It was meant to prove his innocence.

It was determined that it was a video made after the fact. The court documents say, "[Adams], in fact, made the video after the incident and lied about it to investigating officers."

This Is Why You Keep Shorts by the Door

Early August in Price, Utah is hot. We're talking average highs around 92 degrees. Hey, that's prime walking around the house without pants on weather.

Maybe there's a baseball game on, you've got a tall glass of sweet tea or something, and you remember the cornhole is set up in the driveway.

Are you supposed to go find some pants before you go outside and toss a couple of bags? Technically, yes you are.

Most days you'll probably get away with five to ten minutes of playing driveway cornhole without any pants or underwear on, but it only takes one neighbor to drive by while you're out there to ruin it for you.

Now you have to make sure to grab a pair of shorts and put them by the door on those hot summer days.

A pair of shorts with big enough legs that, should you be a maniac and wear lace-up shoes while walking around the house without any pants on, you can easily slide them on over the shoes.

It's bad enough that you're likely going to have to find a place to set your glass of sweet tea down on while you put your shorts on. You don’t want to have to fool with your shoes on top of that.